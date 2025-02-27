Rowley’s Steakhouse Makes a Bold Entrance in Dubai

A Record-Breaking Opening

Dubai’s dining scene just witnessed an unforgettable moment. Rowley’s Steakhouse, a beloved London institution, has officially arrived in DIFC at Central Park Towers, marking its first international location outside of London. And what a debut it was—on opening day, the restaurant’s irresistible offer of 800 plates of "The Perfect Mix" (steak, unlimited fries, and salad) for just 50 AED sold out in an astonishing three hours, cementing Rowley’s as the city’s newest must-visit hotspot.

800 Steaks Sold Out in Just 3 Hours!

Rowley’s made history from the very first day. During its pre-opening on February 17 and 18, the restaurant launched an unbeatable offer: 800 plates of "The Perfect Mix" (steak, unlimited fries, and salad) for just 50 AED. The demand was extraordinary. On its official opening day, Tuesday the 18th, all 800 steaks sold out in just three hours, leaving the kitchen empty and proving that Rowley’s is Dubai’s newest dining sensation.

Branded Content

An Unparalleled Dining Experience

Starting February 19, Rowley’s Steakhouse will permanently offer its iconic "The Perfect Mix" for 50 AED, positioning itself as one of the best value-for-money dining options in Dubai. But this restaurant is more than just an affordable menu; it is an experience that blends luxury, flavor, and British tradition.

The Slice: A Concept Set to Transform DIFC

Rowley’s is not arriving alone. Soon, within the same space, two additional concepts will launch, promising to revolutionize Dubai's nightlife scene:

Tap Line: An exclusive speakeasy, perfect for cocktail and mixology enthusiasts.

An exclusive speakeasy, perfect for cocktail and mixology enthusiasts. The Ledge: A rooftop bar with an unparalleled view of the Burj Khalifa, set to become DIFC's new go-to hotspot.

Are You Ready for the Rowley’s Experience?

If you love premium cuts, a sophisticated ambiance, and exclusivity, Rowley’s Steakhouse is a must-visit. Come savor the one-of-a-kind "The Perfect Mix," immerse yourself in its unique atmosphere, and be part of Dubai's newest gastronomic sensation.

Don’t miss out—discover why Rowley’s sold out 800 steaks in just 3 hours and is already making waves in Dubai!