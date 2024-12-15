Lectura 4:00 min
Globos de Oro 2025: lista completa de nominaciones
México ha mantenido una presencia constante en este certamen, y su participación ha sido testigo de momentos memorables y logros históricos.
Los Golden Globes, conocidos en español como los Globos de Oro, son uno de los eventos más prestigiosos y relevantes en la industria cinematográfica y televisiva mundial. Organizados anualmente por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés), este evento han sido un punto de referencia en la promoción de artistas y producciones que destacan por su calidad narrativa y artística.
La celebración abarca tanto el cine como la televisión, y suelen tener una gran relevancia en la proyección de los premios Oscar.
A menudo, los ganadores se perfilan como fuertes contendientes en la carrera por los premios de la Academia, lo que otorga a estos galardones una importancia crucial dentro de la industria.
La ceremonia es vista en todo el mundo y cuenta con la participación de muchas de las figuras más destacadas del entretenimiento, consolidándose como un evento de gran relevancia y visibilidad.
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Mejor composición musical para una película
- Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
- Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
- Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
- Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers
- Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
- Bebé reno
- Disclaimer
- Monstruos: La historial de Lyle y Erik Menendez
- El Pingüino
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Mejor actor en una película comedia o musical
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
- Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
- Glen Powell, Hit Man
- Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Mejor actriz de reparto en televisión
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Pérez
- The Girl with the Needle
- I’m Still Here
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Mejor actor de reparto en televisión
- Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
- Diego Luna, La Maquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Mejor canción original en una película
- “Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
- “Compress/Repress,” Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino
- “El Mal,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
- “Forbidden Road,” Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
- “Kiss The Sky,” The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi
- “Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia o musical
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para televisión
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Kate Winslet, The Regime
Mejor película animada
- Flow
- Intensamente 2
- Memoir de un caracol
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Wild Robot
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- Margaret Qualley, The Substance
- Isabella Rossellini, Cónclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Mejor guión de una película
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
- Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Peter Straughan, Conclave
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o musical
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley, Black Doves
- Anna Sawai, Shōgun
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Mejor director
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
- Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light