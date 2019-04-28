Zuckerberg crea "caja de dormir" para su esposa
El último invento de Mark Zuckerberg es una creación casera que ha construido para que su mujer, Priscilla Chan, pueda dormir mejor. El fundador de Facebook ha compartido en Instagram, una de las redes sociales que controla su imperio, el artilugio, que es más bien una especie de lámpara con iluminación tenue.
Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light -- visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!
"Ser mamá es duro", empieza su mensaje Zuckerberg. Explica que su mujer se despierta por la noche y como no sabe si falta mucho para que sus hijos tengan que levantarse, mira el reloj. Pero saber la hora, dice Zuckerberg, le provoca estrés y ya no puede volver a conciliar el sueño.
"Así que he estado trabajando en construir para ella lo que yo llamo una 'caja de dormir", explica Zuckerberg. La idea es colocarla cerca de ella, para que emita una luz entre las 6 y las 7 de la mañana, de manera que si se despierta a esa hora sepa que ya es momento de irse levantando, pero que esa luz sea tan tenue que no la despierte en caso de que esté durmiendo.
Así, si se despierta por la noche y la luz está apagada, puede seguir durmiendo tranquilamente, pero sin el estrés que le provocaba mirar el reloj para ver qué hora era, explica el fundador de Facebook.
"Hasta ahora ha funcionado mejor de lo que esperaba y ahora ella puede dormir toda la noche. Como ingeniero, construir un artefacto para ayudar a mi pareja a dormir mejor es una de las mejores maneras que puedo imaginar para expresar mi amor y gratitud", explica Zuckerberg.
Según el fundador de Facebook, varios de sus amigos le han dicho que les gustaría tener algo similar, así que Zuckerberg se ha lanzado a publicar su invento por si algún emprendedor quiere usar la idea y construir "cajas de dormir" para más gente, concluye Zuckerberg.