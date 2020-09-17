La entrega anual de los premios Emmy, que celebra lo mejor de la televisión, será realizada el domingo en una ceremonia virtual conducida por Jimmy Kimmel desde Los Ángeles.

A continuación, una lista de los nominados en las principales categorías:

Mejor serie dramática

  • "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
  • "The Crown" (Netflix)
  • "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
  • "Killing Eve" (AMC)
  • "The Mandalorian" (Disney+)
  • "Ozark" (Netflix)
  • "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
  • "Succession" (HBO)

Mejor serie de comedia

  • "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)
  • "Dead to Me" (Netflix)
  • "The Good Place" (NBC)
  • "Insecure" (HBO)
  • "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)
  • "Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)
  • "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Mejor serie limitada

  • "Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)
  • "Mrs. America" (FX)
  • "Unbelievable" (Netflix)
  • "Unorthodox" (Netflix)
  • "Watchmen" (HBO)

Mejor actor de comedia

  • Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
  • Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
  • Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
  • Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Mejor actriz de comedia

  • Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
  • Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
  • Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Issa Rae, "Insecure"
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Mejor actor dramático

  • Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
  • Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
  • Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
  • Brian Cox, "Succession"
  • Billy Porter, "Pose"
  • Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Mejor actriz dramática

  • Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
  • Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
  • Laura Linney, "Ozark"
  • Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
  • Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Mejor actriz por serie limitada o película

  • Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
  • Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
  • Regina King, "Watchmen"
  • Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"
  • Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

Mejor actor por serie limitada o película

  • Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"
  • Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"
  • Paul Mescal, "Normal People"
  • Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
  • Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"

Mejor actriz de reparto por serie dramática

  • Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
  • Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
  • Julia Garner, "Ozark"
  • Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
  • Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"
  • Sarah Snook, "Succession"
  • Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
  • Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mejor actor de reparto por serie dramática

  • Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
  • Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
  • Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
  • Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
  • Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
  • Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Mejor actriz de reparto por serie de comedia

  • Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
  • Betty Gilpin, "Glow"
  • Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
  • Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"
  • Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Mejor actor de reparto por serie de comedia

  • Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"
  • Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
  • Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"
  • Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
  • Tony Shaloub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

