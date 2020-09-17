La entrega anual de los premios Emmy, que celebra lo mejor de la televisión, será realizada el domingo en una ceremonia virtual conducida por Jimmy Kimmel desde Los Ángeles.
A continuación, una lista de los nominados en las principales categorías:
Mejor serie dramática
- "Better Call Saul" (AMC)
- "The Crown" (Netflix)
- "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
- "Killing Eve" (AMC)
- "The Mandalorian" (Disney+)
- "Ozark" (Netflix)
- "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
- "Succession" (HBO)
Mejor serie de comedia
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)
- "Dead to Me" (Netflix)
- "The Good Place" (NBC)
- "Insecure" (HBO)
- "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)
- "Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)
- "What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)
Mejor serie limitada
- "Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)
- "Mrs. America" (FX)
- "Unbelievable" (Netflix)
- "Unorthodox" (Netflix)
- "Watchmen" (HBO)
Mejor actor de comedia
- Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
- Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
- Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"
- Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"
- Issa Rae, "Insecure"
- Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
Mejor actor dramático
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
- Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
- Brian Cox, "Succession"
- Billy Porter, "Pose"
- Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Mejor actriz dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
- Laura Linney, "Ozark"
- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
- Zendaya, "Euphoria"
Mejor actriz por serie limitada o película
- Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
- Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
- Regina King, "Watchmen"
- Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"
- Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"
Mejor actor por serie limitada o película
- Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"
- Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"
- Paul Mescal, "Normal People"
- Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"
Mejor actriz de reparto por serie dramática
- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
- Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
- Julia Garner, "Ozark"
- Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
- Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"
- Sarah Snook, "Succession"
- Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
- Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Mejor actor de reparto por serie dramática
- Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
- Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
- Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
- Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"
Mejor actriz de reparto por serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
- Betty Gilpin, "Glow"
- Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
- Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
- Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"
- Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"
Mejor actor de reparto por serie de comedia
- Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"
- Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
- Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
- Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"
- Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
- Tony Shaloub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"