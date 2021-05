A tanker truck from Mexico's oil company, PEMEX, distributes fuel to a petrol station, in Huehuetoca, Hidalgo state, Mexico, on January 11, 2018. - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged Mexicans not to panic as gasoline shortages spread across the country, caused by a crackdown on fuel theft that risks backfiring badly. The president says the shortages were triggered by his administration's decision to temporarily close some of state oil company Pemex's pipelines -- part of his bid to wipe out rampant fuel theft that cost the country an estimated $3 billion in 2017. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)