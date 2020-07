An airplane of Aeromexico sits on the tarmac at Mexico City's international airport, on November 28, 2017, as pilots of the Mexican flag carrier airline hold a strike following the dismissal of a fellow pilot.A group of Aeromexico pilots went on strike early Tuesday, causing the cancellation of 40 flights at the international airport in the Mexican capital and affecting more than 3,500 passengers, authorities said.This strike, which does not have the support of the union, originated in the wake of the dismissal of a pilot who was allegedly forced to fly with a tumor in the neck. / AFP PHOTO / Pedro PARDO