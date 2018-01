(FILES) This file photo taken on December 5, 2017 shows Steve Bannon speaking before introducing former Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore during a campaign event at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope, Alabama. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is heaping new praise on Donald Trump, after the president scathingly dismissed him as insane and irrelevant for disparaging his family in published remarks."The president of the United States is a great man," the executive chairman of right-wing news website Breitbart told SiriusXM late January 3, 2018."You know I support him day in and day out, whether going through the country giving the Trump Miracle speech or on the show or on the website." / AFP PHOTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / JOE RAEDLE