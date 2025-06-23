Dubai’s Most Delicious Membership Just Dropped

Dubai’s DIFC just got a game-changing new dining experience, and it’s built entirely around steak. Rowley’s, the British steakhouse making waves in Central Park Towers, introduces The Carnivore Club: a limited-time membership that offers three full months of daily steak, unlimited frites, fresh salad, and a glass of wine for only AED 999. Available from July through September, this is not just another summer promo; it’s a daily dose of pure, unfiltered indulgence.

Every day, members of the Carnivore Club can sit down to a flawlessly cooked steak, endless crispy fries, a fresh fitness salad, and one glass of Rowley’s Prestige wine, red or white, your call. Whether you're powering through a busy workday with a quick DIFC lunch, planning an easy yet impressive dinner, or simply celebrating your love for a proper steak, this membership is built to reward your cravings without limits.

But here’s the catch: Only 25 spots are available. This isn’t just about eating well, it’s about joining an exclusive club of steak lovers who know what they want and never settle for less. Just three months of daily steak and wine at one of Dubai’s most buzzed-about new restaurants.

How can you join the Carnivore Club?

Starting June 24, visit Rowley’s Restaurant at Level P3, Central Park Towers, DIFC, and become part of the most exclusive steak club in Dubai. Keep in mind, spots are limited; it's best to mark your calendars to secure yours while they last.