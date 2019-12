Emirates’ inaugural passenger flight to Mexico City takes off from @DXB. This service is operated by Emirates’ newly refurbished two-class @BoeingAirplanes 777-200LR aircraft. @AICM_mx #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter #FlyBetterMexico https://t.co/A9luFvwj7A pic.twitter.com/eMrvd4ny1L