Art lovers stand in front of an oil painting during a preview of the Art Basel Miami Beach art show at the Miami Beach Convention Center - Art lovers stand in front of an oil painting by Kehinde Wiley titled "Femme Piquee Par Un Serpent" during a preview of the Art Basel Miami Beach art show at the Miami Beach Convention Center December 1, 2010. The internationally acclaimed event, opening on Thursday, showcases a selection of more than 250 leading art galleries and works by over 2,000 artists, according to organizers. REUTERS/Hans Deryk (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)